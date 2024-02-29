Special Representative of China to conduct second round of shuttle diplomacy on Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 09:51, February 29, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- On March 2, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will begin a second round of shuttle diplomacy to seek a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.

Li will visit Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and France, as well as the E.U. headquarters in Belgium, Mao said.

"It has been two years since the full escalation of the crisis. The war still drags on," Mao said at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query, noting that restoring peace is the most urgent task at present.

"The sooner the peace talks start, the lower the losses will be," she said.

Over the last two years, China has never given up in its efforts to promote peace and talks, she noted. China has conducted in-depth communication with Russia, Ukraine and other relevant countries, and played a constructive role in coping with the crisis.

China has issued a document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" and dispatched a special representative to conduct shuttle diplomacy, Mao said.

China has never stood by, inflamed or exploited the situation for selfish gains, but everything it does leads toward the goal of building consensus to end the war and pave the way for peace talks, she said.

China will continue to play its unique role, carry out shuttle diplomacy, build consensus among all parties, and contribute Chinese wisdom to the promotion of a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)