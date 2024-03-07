Home>>
China supports holding int'l peace conference on Ukraine crisis: FM
(Xinhua) 11:10, March 07, 2024
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China supports the holding in due course of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.
