China: Political settlement only viable way out of Ukraine crisis

UNITED NATIONS, April 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Thursday that political settlement is the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis.

Fighting in Ukraine is still ongoing. The humanitarian situation is growing dire. The risks of spillover continue to emerge. China finds the conflict getting complicated and protracted a cause for concern, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Continued fighting will only aggravate the suffering of innocent civilians in Ukraine and bring more unpredictable risks and challenges to the region and the world, he warned.

"There are no winners in conflicts or wars. Political settlement represents the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis," he told the Security Council. "China once again calls on the parties concerned to engage in direct dialogue and negotiation, take the first step toward political settlement, jointly promote the de-escalation of the situation, and achieve a cease-fire as soon as possible. The international community should intensify its efforts and actively create conditions for this."

On the Ukraine issue, China has always followed an objective and impartial position and has always advocated talks for peace, said Geng.

China has always maintained that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis should be supported. China will continue to maintain communication with all parties and play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, he said.

