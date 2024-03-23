China stays committed to political settlement of Ukraine crisis: special representative

Xinhua) 10:51, March 23, 2024

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to continue to play its unique role and contribute China's wisdom and strength to seeking a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, said Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on Friday in Beijing.

Li made the remarks at a briefing on the second round of shuttle diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis to diplomatic envoys to China and representatives of Chinese and foreign media.

During his visit to Russia, Ukraine and other relevant European countries, Li said that he had in-depth exchanges with all parties on how to realize an early ceasefire and promote the political settlement of the crisis.

"All parties appreciate China's shuttle mediation efforts and expect China to play a greater constructive role," Li said, adding they agree that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a common friend of both Russia and Ukraine, can play a mediatory role and convey information between the two countries and other parties, to promote all parties to seek common ground while reserving differences, build consensus and help foster more favorable conditions for peace talks.

China supports the timely convening of an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all peace proposals, Li said.

