Russia confirms prisoner swap with NATO countries

Xinhua) 09:31, August 02, 2024

MOSCOW, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Eight Russians detained and held in custody in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries have been returned to Russia, the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"On August 1, 2024, as a result of the exchange held at the airport of Ankara (Türkiye), eight Russian citizens detained and imprisoned in a number of NATO countries, as well as minors, were returned to their homeland," the FSB said in a statement.

The Russians were exchanged for a group of people who acted in the interests of foreign states to the detriment of Russia's security, the FSB added.

Türkiye's intelligence agency on Thursday coordinated the prisoner exchange operation in the capital city of Ankara, which involved the exchange of 26 individuals from the prisons of 7 different countries, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

