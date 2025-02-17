Chinese FM calls for positive, responsible policy from NATO toward China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed hope that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would adopt a rational and pragmatic approach, develop an objective and accurate perception of China, and pursue a positive and responsible policy toward China.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte here on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Wang said that China is a force for maintaining peace and stability. It's the largest contributor of peacekeeping personnel among the permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, and the second-largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping operations. On issues of peace and security, China has the best track record among major countries, he added.

Amid ongoing escalating geopolitical conflicts, Wang urged NATO to remain committed to its role as a regional defensive organization and contribute constructively to global and regional peace.

Rutte acknowledged China as a great nation with remarkable development achievements. He said that NATO, as a regional defensive organization, has no intention of expanding into Asia and will not do so. Rutte added that NATO is willing to enhance dialogue and communication with China to deepen mutual understanding and trust.

The two sides exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Rutte said that NATO highly values China's influence and role, and hopes that China will play a significant role in pushing forward a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.

Wang elaborated on China's principles and stance, reaffirming China's commitment to continue working with all parties to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the crisis and building a balanced, effective, and sustainable security framework in Europe.

