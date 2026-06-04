U.S. to "rightsize" NATO force contributions

(:Xinhua) 08:27, June 04, 2026

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

To offset the reduced American capabilities, Washington expects Canada and European nations to step up in the near term, particularly in providing manned and unmanned aircraft, as well as naval vessels.

BERLIN, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of War officials have notified allies that the United States will "rightsize" its contributions to the NATO Force Model, the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the USEUCOM said the move is designed to align with Washington's 2026 National Defense Strategy and the department's vision for a "NATO 3.0."

This file photo taken on Feb. 19, 2020 shows the Pentagon seen from an airplane over Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

"There has been an unhealthy co-dependence in the NATO Force Model on U.S. forces," said USEUCOM Commander Alexus G. Grynkewich in the statement, noting that the potential reality of simultaneous conflicts in multiple theaters demands a change.

To offset the reduced American capabilities, Washington expects Canada and European nations to step up in the near term, particularly in providing manned and unmanned aircraft, as well as naval vessels, according to Grynkewich.

The push for Europe to assume a larger defense burden is expected to be a central focus for the military alliance ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Ankara this July.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)