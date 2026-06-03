Man takes hostages in California bank

(Xinhua) 13:39, June 03, 2026

LOS ANGELES, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Police said a man barricaded himself inside a bank building with others in the California city of Bakersfield, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

Local police are on the scene responding to an alleged bomb threat at a Chase Bank in the city, about 180 km north of Los Angeles.

Several downtown Bakersfield buildings, including City Hall and Police Headquarters, were placed on lockdown after the Bakersfield Police Department received the threat, ABC affiliate KERO-TV reported.

Bakersfield Police Officer Eric Celedon said all individuals involved in the incident were safe as of Tuesday afternoon.

He said the suspect who made the bomb threat is "contained in a room with a community member."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)