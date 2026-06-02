Trump says deal with Iran could be reached "over the next week"

Xinhua) 10:28, June 02, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he believes the United States will have an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz "over the next week."

Asked when the MoU that the two sides have been negotiating will be completed and agreed to, Trump told ABC News, "I think you're talking about over the next week."

Trump said he has not agreed to it yet because he has to "get a few more points," adding that a peace deal with Iran could be "even better than a military victory."

"So it's not an easy thing for them. It's actually not easy from our standpoint either. But we're getting what we need to get," Trump said.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said on his Truth Social that the U.S.-Iran talks "are continuing at a rapid pace," following his announcement that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt fire.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)