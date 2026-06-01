Iran to make amendments to text of potential MoU after receiving latest U.S. response -- media

Xinhua) 08:37, June 01, 2026

People attend a funeral ceremony for Alireza Tangsiri, chief commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and other armed forces personnel killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, on April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Iran will make amendments to the text of a potential memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States after receiving the latest U.S. response, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Reacting to Saturday U.S. media reports that the United States amended elements of the draft agreement and sent it back to Tehran, Tasnim quoted an informed source as saying that Iran will also make its own amendments to the draft deal, and "nothing is final yet."

The source said Iran will only accept a draft it agrees to, and the amendments made by the United States do not imply Tehran's approval.

U.S. media, citing officials, said U.S. President Donald Trump raised concerns over parts of the draft, including the release of Iran's frozen assets, and wanted tougher terms in the MoU, especially on Iran's nuclear material.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)