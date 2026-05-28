Trump rules out sanctions relief for Iran uranium handover

Xinhua) 13:37, May 28, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran would not receive sanctions relief in exchange for giving up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

"No, no, not at all. Not sanctions relief, no," Trump said when asked if the current framework would mean Iran giving up its highly enriched uranium in exchange for sanctions relief in a brief phone interview with PBS News.

"They're gonna give up their highly enriched uranium not for sanctions relief. No, no, not at all," the president added.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said he will not rush into a deal with Iran because of midterm political concerns, warning that Washington remains prepared to resume military action if ongoing negotiations fail to produce an agreement favored by the United States.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)