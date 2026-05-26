U.S. DOJ filing invokes White House shooting in ballroom lawsuit

Xinhua) 13:38, May 26, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A filing by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) described Saturday's shooting near the White House as another attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, according to an ABC News report published Monday.

The filing was submitted as the Trump administration renewed its push for a federal judge to lift an injunction blocking construction of a proposed White House ballroom.

According to the Secret Service, officers shot and killed an armed man who opened fire at a White House security checkpoint on Saturday evening. A bystander was also struck by gunfire.

The suspect was identified by the Washington Metropolitan Police Department as 21-year-old Nasire Best of Dundalk, Maryland.

ABC News reported that the filing, signed by Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, described the incident as another attempt targeting Trump, and argued that the proposed ballroom would provide a more secure venue for large events currently held in temporary structures on the White House South Lawn.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)