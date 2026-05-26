U.S. forces strike Iranian missile launch sites, mine-laying boats: U.S. command

Xinhua) 08:38, May 26, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. military struck missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran on Monday, according to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

"U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

"Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)