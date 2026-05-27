Trump appoints former attorney general Bondi to White House AI panel: report

Xinhua) 15:30, May 27, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed former Attorney General Pam Bondi to an advisory committee focused on AI policy, according to a report from U.S. media Axios on Tuesday.

The White House has not yet made a statement.

Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the Justice Department, said the report, citing a source. She underwent treatment and is recovering, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)