Chinese FM calls for advancement of U.S.-Iran talks

Xinhua) 14:54, May 27, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called for the advancement of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

China has been making efforts to resolve the current conflict, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, told reporters after he presided over a high-level open debate of the Security Council on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system.

China has maintained communication and coordination with the main parties involved, as well as important regional and international partners, said Wang.

"We believe that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of all countries in the region must be respected, that civilian and non-military targets must be protected, that the security of passages and energy infrastructure must be safeguarded, and that the provisions of the nuclear non-proliferation regime must be implemented," he said.

The key issue concerning the Iran situation is the negotiations between Washington and Tehran, he said.

"We support the active mediation by Pakistan and other countries, and also support efforts made by the United States and Iran, respectively," said Wang.

A longstanding issue cannot be resolved overnight, Wang said. However, every step forward in the negotiations brings more hope for peace, he said, adding that the earlier the conflict ends, the fewer civilian casualties there will be.

"We hope that the parties concerned can stay committed to pursuing a ceasefire and continue to meet each other halfway, so that peace can return to the Middle East as early as possible," Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)