Trump warns Oman not to interfere amid fragile U.S.-Iran talks

Xinhua) 13:42, May 28, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Oman not to interfere as fragile talks with Iran continue, claiming the United States will "watch over" the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked if he would accept a short-term deal that would allow Iran and Oman to control the strategic waterway, Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House: "No, the strait's going to be open to everybody."

"It's international waters. Nobody's going to control it. We're going to watch over it. We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it," he said. "That's part of the negotiation that we have."

"Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow 'em up," Trump warned.

Trump's remarks came after Iranian state TV reported that it had obtained an unofficial draft of a Iranian-U.S. agreement that would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to prewar levels within a month, with Iran and Oman jointly managing traffic. The framework also would see the United States lift its blockade of Iranian ports and withdraw military forces from Iran's vicinity.

The U.S. side has dismissed the Iranian report as "a complete fabrication."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)