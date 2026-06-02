U.S. adjusts tariffs on certain metals imports

(Xinhua) 16:19, June 02, 2026

NEW YORK, June 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation to amend tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 on certain aluminum, steel and copper imports, the White House said.

According to a White House fact sheet, the proclamation adjusts the tariffs on agricultural equipment, including combines and harvesters, as well as certain other equipment, from 25 percent to 15 percent.

The proclamation also expands the existing category of industrial equipment subject to a 15 percent tariff to include mobile industrial equipment, such as bulldozers and forklifts.

It lowers the threshold for imported products to qualify as made "entirely" from American aluminum, steel or copper to 85 percent from 95 percent, easing a requirement set out in its April 2 tariff proclamation on steel, aluminum and copper.

Meanwhile, the proclamation encourages foreign companies to use more U.S. steel and aluminum by allowing them to qualify for a 10 percent duty rate if their capital equipment includes at least 85 percent U.S. melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight.

The adjustments will take effect on June 8 and remain in place until Dec. 31, 2027, the White House said.

Trump invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum during his first term in 2018. After returning to the White House in 2025, he revised the previous U.S. administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum, and introduced tariffs on copper.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)