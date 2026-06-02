U.S. judge orders Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center

Xinhua) 11:07, June 02, 2026

This photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and traffic signs in Washington, D.C., the United States. A U.S. district judge ruled Friday that the addition of U.S. President Donald Trump's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was unlawful and ordered it removed within two weeks. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A man walks past the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 1, 2026. A U.S. district judge ruled Friday that the addition of U.S. President Donald Trump's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was unlawful and ordered it removed within two weeks. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the United States. A U.S. district judge ruled Friday that the addition of U.S. President Donald Trump's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was unlawful and ordered it removed within two weeks. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and a traffic sign in Washington, D.C., the United States. A U.S. district judge ruled Friday that the addition of U.S. President Donald Trump's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was unlawful and ordered it removed within two weeks. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A shuttle bus runs past the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 1, 2026. A U.S. district judge ruled Friday that the addition of U.S. President Donald Trump's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was unlawful and ordered it removed within two weeks. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)