China urges NATO to do serious soul-searching on its role in world peace, stability

(Xinhua) 16:49, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged NATO to rectify its wrongful perception about China and stop instigating confrontation and buck-passing, adding it should seriously reflect upon what role it has played in world peace and stability.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to relevant China-related remarks made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding the Ukraine crisis.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)