China activates flood emergency response for Jiangsu amid heavy rain forecast
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Friday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in the eastern province of Jiangsu due to heavy rainfall forecast.
The headquarters has also maintained a Level-IV emergency response -- the lowest in China's four-tier emergency response system, for flood control in Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Guizhou and Yunnan, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The headquarters and the ministry held a joint meeting on Friday with multiple departments to analyze recent rainfall trends and make arrangements for flood prevention in key regions.
The main rain belt will be located in the region from the south of the Yangtze River to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in the coming week, according to the meeting.
The prolonged rainfall and heavy accumulation are likely to bring a high risk of rainstorm-induced disasters, presenting a complex and severe flood control situation, it said.
The meeting called on all localities and relevant departments to remain vigilant, adhere to bottom-line and worst-case-scenario thinking, give top priority to ensuring people's safety, fulfill all responsibilities and implement all measures to consolidate flood control safety.
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