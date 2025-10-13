The power and speed of China's 'backbone'

People's Daily Online) 10:29, October 13, 2025

On June 24 and 28 this year, Rongjiang county in southwest China's Guizhou Province, which became famous for its "Village Super League," or Cun Chao, was hit by back-to-back floods. Two-thirds of the county was submerged, and the "Village Super League" was forced to pause.

Yet just one month later, the league was back in full swing.

Why were the floods only a minor setback?

The answer lies in the unity and determination of the people. China's speed is embodied in these efforts, engraved on the resilient backbone of the nation, proving that "when one place is in trouble, help comes from all directions."

Over 200 rescue teams and tens of thousands of volunteers rushed in. 90 million yuan ($12.33 million) in donations and over 7,000 relief supplies arrived overnight. Major roads were cleared within seven hours, water, electricity, and communications were restored in seven days, and dredging operations were completed in just 12 days.

Storms raged, yet the pillar stood firm. The backbone of the nation protects millions of households. The praise of "China's Backbone" belongs not to any one individual, but to every soldier and citizen who stood on the frontlines in the fight against the floods. It belongs to every Chinese who rises to the challenge in times of crisis.

