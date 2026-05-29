China ensures sufficient supply of daily necessities for flood-hit regions

Xinhua) 13:44, May 29, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China has ensured sufficient supply of daily necessities in regions of the country hit by recent heavy rains and floods, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

China's daily necessities market is running smoothly with ample supply, ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press conference, noting that some regions in south China have experienced rainstorms and floods since the beginning of the flood season.

The ministry has intensified efforts to coordinate the inventory of key supply enterprises in disaster-affected and surrounding areas to ensure the stable provision of essential goods for residents, He said.

Local commerce authorities in southwest China's Chongqing and Guizhou, as well as Hunan and Hubei in central China, have also organized local supply enterprises to transport daily necessities to flood-hit regions and increase inventory to prevent shortages, according to the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)