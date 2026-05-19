China activates Level-IV emergency response for flood control in 7 provincial-level regions
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in seven provincial-level regions amid persistent heavy rainfall.
The response was launched in Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou and Hainan, according to the ministry.
From May 19 to 21, persistent heavy rainfall is forecast to hit northern Jiangxi, Hunan, eastern Guizhou, northern and coastal areas of Guangxi, northern and coastal areas of Guangdong, and southern Hainan.
Affected by the rainfall, some rivers in the Pearl River and Yangtze River basins are expected to see rising water levels, while small and medium-sized rivers in rainstorm-hit areas may experience floods exceeding warning levels.
The ministry urged local water resources departments and river basin authorities to closely monitor changes in rainfall, water levels, and flood conditions, to improve monitoring, forecasting, and early warning, and to continue emergency standby.
It also called for scientific and precise flood-control operations of water projects, stronger safety measures for small and medium-sized reservoirs and projects under construction, and solid efforts to prevent floods in small and medium-sized rivers and mountain torrents that may be triggered by short-duration heavy rainfall.
Local authorities were also urged to issue warnings in a timely manner, organize the relocation of people from dangerous areas, and implement targeted warning and response measures to safeguard people's lives and property.
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