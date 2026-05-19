All 10 missing people confirmed dead after vehicle plunges into river in south China

Xinhua) 20:31, May 19, 2026

NANNING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- All the 10 missing people have been found and confirmed dead after a pickup truck plunged into a river in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The accident took place on Saturday night, when a pickup truck carrying 15 people fell into the water while crossing a flooded bridge in Luoyang Township of Huanjiang. Five people were rescued following the accident, leaving 10 individuals missing.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)