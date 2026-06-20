China to apply additional tariff on Australian beef imports as quota reached
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday that it will impose an additional 55 percent tariff on beef imported from Australia, effective Saturday, on top of existing tariff rates.
China has implemented safeguard measures on imported beef since Jan. 1, 2026. The measures take the form of country-specific quotas, with additional tariffs imposed on imports that exceed the quotas.
According to the measures, from the third day after a country's export volume reaches its annual quota, beef imports from that country will face an additional 55 percent tariff.
Australian beef imports under the safeguard measures reached 100 percent of the allocated quota on June 18, according to the ministry.
The commerce ministry and the General Administration of Customs will issue reminders when a country's beef quota reaches 50 percent and 80 percent, and will release a notice on upcoming additional tariffs when quota use reaches 100 percent.
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