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China, U.S. agree to expand two-way trade under reciprocal tariff reduction framework: China's top diplomat
(Xinhua) 10:29, May 16, 2026
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The economic and trade teams of China and the United States will work to expand two-way trade under a reciprocal tariff reduction framework, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said here on Friday.
The two sides have also agreed to establish a trade council and an investment council and address each other's concerns over market access for agricultural products, Wang said when briefing the press on the just-concluded Xi-Trump meeting in Beijing.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
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