China, U.S. agree to expand two-way trade under reciprocal tariff reduction framework: China's top diplomat

Xinhua) 10:29, May 16, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The economic and trade teams of China and the United States will work to expand two-way trade under a reciprocal tariff reduction framework, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said here on Friday.

The two sides have also agreed to establish a trade council and an investment council and address each other's concerns over market access for agricultural products, Wang said when briefing the press on the just-concluded Xi-Trump meeting in Beijing.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)