China to impose additional 55 percent tariff on Australian beef imports

Xinhua) 10:05, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday that imports of beef from Australia had reached 50 percent of the annual quota under its safeguard measures, triggering an upcoming tariff adjustment.

According to the ministry, Australian beef imports hit the threshold on Wednesday, and an additional 55 percent tariff will be imposed on such imports starting on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)