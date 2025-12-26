China firmly opposes U.S. additional tariff on semiconductors from China

Xinhua) 08:19, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China disagrees with the so-called conclusions of the U.S. Section 301 investigation and firmly opposes the imposition of additional Section 301 tariffs on Chinese semiconductor products, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative recently released the results of its Section 301 investigation into China's semiconductor policies, announcing plans to impose new Section 301 tariff measures on semiconductors from China. The action will begin with an initial tariff rate of zero percent and rise within 18 months to a level to be announced no fewer than 30 days before June 23, 2027.

China has noted the relevant situation and lodged stern representations with the U.S. side through the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, spokesperson He Yongqian said at a regular press briefing.

The U.S. unilateral tariffs violate WTO rules, undermine the international economic and trade order, disrupt global industrial and supply chains, and harm the interests of American companies and consumers, said the spokesperson, urging the United States to promptly correct its erroneous actions and revoke the related measures.

China is willing to resolve concerns of each other through equal dialogue and consultations with the United States based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, said the spokesperson, adding that if the U.S. side insists on harming China's rights and interests, China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its own rights and interests.

When asked whether the Ministry of Commerce would relax curbs on rare-earth magnet exports to the United States, the spokesperson said: "China has been committed to maintaining the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and has actively promoted and facilitated compliant trade."

