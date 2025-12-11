China opposes Mexico's tariff hikes, urges correction of protectionist move: commerce ministry

Xinhua

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has always opposed unilateral tariff hikes in all forms, and urges Mexico to correct its wrong practices of unilateralism and protectionism at an early date, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the Mexican Congress's approval of a proposal to raise tariffs on non-free trade agreement partners. The new tariffs will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, according to local media reports.

"We have noted the relevant reports, and we will closely monitor the implementation of the Mexican measures and further evaluate their potential impact," said the spokesperson.

The measures, if implemented, will substantially harm the interests of relevant trading partners, including China, although the proposal approved did include some adjustments from the September version, such as a certain degree of reduction in the proposed tariff rates for certain auto parts, light industrial products, and textiles and garments, said the spokesperson.

To safeguard the interests of relevant Chinese industries, the Ministry of Commerce initiated a trade and investment barrier investigation against Mexico at the end of September in accordance with the law, and the investigation is underway, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said China welcomes relevant countries to resolve economic and trade disputes through trade agreements, but no such agreement should be concluded at the expense of global trade development, nor should it undermine China's legitimate interests.

"We hope that the Mexican side will attach great importance to this matter and act prudently," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasized that China highly values the China-Mexico economic and trade relationship and actively promotes the healthy and stable development of trade and investment cooperation.

Given the current complex and volatile international situation shadowed by trade protectionism, China expects Mexico to meet China halfway, strengthen communication and dialogue in the economic and trade fields, properly manage differences, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly maintain the overall bilateral economic and trade relationship, said the spokesperson.

