China urges Mexico to follow WTO rules, protect interests of Chinese firms

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- China urges Mexico to comply with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in its anti-dumping investigations, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the ministry made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about Mexico's recent four anti-dumping investigations into Chinese products, including float glass and PVC tarpaulins.

China firmly opposes protectionist measures that harm its legitimate rights and interests, and will monitor the development of the investigations closely, the spokesperson said.

It was noted that this year, Mexico has opened 11 anti-dumping investigations into Chinese products to date -- nearly twice last year's total -- while China has continued to exercise restraint in launching trade-remedy investigations.

Against the backdrop of the United States' excessive use of tariffs, China holds that all countries should work together to oppose unilateralism, curb the spread of protectionism, and refrain from imposing restrictions on China under various pretexts due to external coercion, according to the spokesperson.

In response to Mexico's proposed tariff increases and other restrictions, the ministry has launched an investigation into trade and investment barriers in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

"Based on our findings and actual circumstances, China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, including measures in trade and investment," the spokesperson said.

