China's top political advisor meets president of Mexico's Chamber of Deputies
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico Sergio Gutiérrez Luna in Beijing on Tuesday.
Wang said China is willing to work with Mexico to actively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, jointly safeguard multilateralism, and promote the China-Mexico comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.
The National Committee of CPPCC is ready to make contributions to promoting the development of bilateral relations, Wang added.
Sergio Gutiérrez said Mexico is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as trade, science and technology, education and cadre training, and jointly safeguard multilateralism.
The Chamber of Deputies of Mexico is willing to enhance friendly exchanges with the National Committee of the CPPCC and promote the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he said.
