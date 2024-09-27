Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend Mexico's presidential inauguration ceremony
(Xinhua) 16:41, September 27, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Tie Ning will attend Mexico's presidential inauguration ceremony in Mexico City on Oct. 1, at the invitation of the Mexican government, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced Friday.
Tie is vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 'China travel' trending among younger generation, even entire society in Mexico: Mexican official
- Xi commends next leaders of Mexico and Iceland
- 1st direct flight between China, Mexico after pandemic lands in Mexico City
- China's top legislator congratulates Mexico's Senate on 200th anniversary
- Mexico receives support items from China for hurricane-hit communities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.