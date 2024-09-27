We Are China

Xi's special envoy to attend Mexico's presidential inauguration ceremony

Xinhua) 16:41, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Tie Ning will attend Mexico's presidential inauguration ceremony in Mexico City on Oct. 1, at the invitation of the Mexican government, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced Friday.

Tie is vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

