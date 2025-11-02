National Ballet of China gives masterclass to students of dance schools in Mexico City

Xinhua) 10:43, November 02, 2025

Artists from the National Ballet of China perform ballet at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. On Friday, the National Ballet of China gave a masterclass to students of dance schools in Mexico City, and learned local dances of Mexico. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

