National Ballet of China gives masterclass to students of dance schools in Mexico City
Artists from the National Ballet of China perform ballet at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. On Friday, the National Ballet of China gave a masterclass to students of dance schools in Mexico City, and learned local dances of Mexico. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
A teacher from the National Ballet of China teaches ballet to local students at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. On Friday, the National Ballet of China gave a masterclass to students of dance schools in Mexico City, and learned local dances of Mexico. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Artists from the National Ballet of China learn Mexican dances at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. On Friday, the National Ballet of China gave a masterclass to students of dance schools in Mexico City, and learned local dances of Mexico. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Artists from the National Ballet of China learn Mexican dances at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. On Friday, the National Ballet of China gave a masterclass to students of dance schools in Mexico City, and learned local dances of Mexico. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Artists from the National Ballet of China learn Mexican dances at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. On Friday, the National Ballet of China gave a masterclass to students of dance schools in Mexico City, and learned local dances of Mexico. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
