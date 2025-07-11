China honors international contributors to cultural exchange

Xinhua) 09:45, July 11, 2025

The second Orchid Awards ceremony is held in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The second Orchid Awards ceremony was held in Beijing on Thursday, honoring China's foreign friends and organizations that have promoted the shared values of humanity, facilitated cultural exchange between China and the rest of the world, and strengthened popular support for jointly building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Among the awardees were nine foreign nationals, including Irina Bokova from Bulgaria, Rashid Alimov from Tajikistan and Maxime Vivas from France. The Philadelphia Orchestra from the United States also received the award.

In their remarks, awardees stressed the importance of cultural dialogue in a world facing growing uncertainty. They said that the world should seek common ground while shelving differences, deepen mutual learning, and make a shared commitment to peace and cooperation.

Hosted by the China International Communication Group, the event drew over 300 participants from relevant central departments, international organizations, diplomatic envoys in China, and representatives of Chinese and foreign think tanks and media organizations.

