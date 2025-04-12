Event held in Romania to celebrate Int'l Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 11:05, April 12, 2025

Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu Vice-Rector Ana-Raluca Sassu speaks during an event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Sibiu, Romania, on April 11, 2025. The Confucius Institute at Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu held a vibrant celebration on Friday to mark the 2025 International Chinese Language Day, attracting more than 100 students from the university and local high schools. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

SIBIU, Romania, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu held a vibrant celebration on Friday to mark the 2025 International Chinese Language Day, attracting more than 100 students from the university and local high schools.

The event showcased a rich variety of cultural experiences, including traditional Chinese calligraphy, Guzheng performances and lectures, tea ceremonies, and themed workshops. Interactive activities such as painting Peking Opera masks, crafting herbal sachets, and sculpting traditional Chinese foods from clay offered participants a hands-on exploration of Chinese culture.

Hua Yafang, charge d'affaires ad interim (a.i.) of the Chinese Embassy in Romania, emphasized the power of language in bridging cultures, saying that "learning Chinese can deepen your understanding of China's rich heritage and its dynamic development today."

"The establishment of International Chinese Language Day reminds us that language learning is not only about mastering a skill, but also about opening doors to the world and the future," said Lucian Blaga University Vice-Rector Ana-Raluca Sassu.

Cultural performances by faculty and students of the Confucius Institute included dances inspired by Ascending Spring Mountain and A Moment of Romance, a Guzheng solo of Liu Yang River, and concluded with a lively group rendition of Beijing Welcomes You, bringing the atmosphere to a festive climax.

Eva-Maria Cazan, a second-year Chinese major, said she enjoyed practicing Chinese with her teachers and making new friends during the event.

Wang Jiong, Director of the Confucius Institute, said the event aimed to inspire students by connecting language learning with cultural experiences. She added that the institute plans to further expand its outreach beyond schools and into the wider community.

Since its establishment in 2007, the Confucius Institute at Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu has trained approximately 35,000 learners in Chinese language and culture.

Students attend an event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Sibiu, Romania, on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A student paints a traditional Chinese mask during an event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Sibiu, Romania, on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Students attend an event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Sibiu, Romania, on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Students watch a Chinese tea art demonstration during an event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Sibiu, Romania, on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

