China-Romania business roundtable debuts in Bucharest

Xinhua) 16:56, September 20, 2024

BUCHAREST, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 representatives from Chinese and Romanian governments, enterprises and institutions attended the first China-Romania business roundtable here Thursday.

Song Xianmao, counselor in charge of business affairs from the Chinese Embassy in Romania, said in his speech that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and Romania. Over the years, the scales of bilateral trade and investment have expanded, and Chinese enterprises have been actively participating in the development of Romania, making significant contributions.

He called on both sides to further deepen cooperation and promote the sustainable development of economic and trade ties.

Former Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that further strengthening exchanges between enterprises will help to promote the development of bilateral trade.

The roundtable was co-hosted by the Romanian Chinese Enterprises Association and the Romania-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

