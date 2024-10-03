Chinese embassy in Romania celebrates National Day

Chinese Ambassador to Romania Han Chunlin addresses a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Romania to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as well as 75 years of diplomatic relations between China and Romania, in Bucharest, Romania, on Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Gaiping)

BUCHAREST, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Romania hosted a reception on Monday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as well as 75 years of diplomatic relations between China and Romania.

People attend a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Romania to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as well as 75 years of diplomatic relations between China and Romania, in Bucharest, Romania, on Sept. 30, 2024. TO GO WITH "Chinese embassy in Romania celebrates National Day" (Xinhua/Zhang Gaiping)

Chinese Ambassador to Romania Han Chunlin addressed the reception, expressing a commitment to working with Romania to utilize platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Central and Eastern European cooperation, aiming to strengthen bilateral exchanges and cooperation across all sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Petre-Florin Manole, vice-chairman of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, emphasized China's importance as a key partner for Romania. He said Romania is committed to enhancing cooperation based on shared interests and mutual respect.

Petre-Florin Manole, vice-chairman of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, speaks at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Romania to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as well as 75 years of diplomatic relations between China and Romania, in Bucharest, Romania, on Sept. 30, 2024. TO GO WITH "Chinese embassy in Romania celebrates National Day" (Xinhua/Zhang Gaiping)

He also stressed the importance of boosting bilateral trade, diversifying investments, and exploring new opportunities in areas such as culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The reception was attended by over 600 guests, including individuals from different sectors of Romanian society, diplomats from various countries, and representatives of Chinese companies and the overseas Chinese community.

