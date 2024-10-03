China braces for travel peak on 1st day of National Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:48, October 03, 2024

Passengers are seen at a waiting hall of Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 1, 2024. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Passengers get off a train at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 1, 2024. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Passengers get off trains at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 1, 2024. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Vehicles are seen near a highway toll station in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 1, 2024. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 1, 2024 shows the traffic on the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Passengers prepare to board a train at Loudi South Railway Station in Loudi, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 1, 2024. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at a waiting hall of Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 1, 2024. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Vehicles move on a city expressway in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 1, 2024 shows passengers checking in at Hengyang East Railway Station in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Passengers check in at Lianyungang Railway Station in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 1, 2024. Tuesday marks the first day of China's National Day holiday. China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)