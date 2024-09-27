China welcomes more high-quality Romanian products to enter Chinese market: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:34, September 27, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China adheres to a high-level opening up and welcomes more high-quality Romanian products to enter the Chinese market, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

China hopes that Romania will uphold the principles of free trade and provide a fair, non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, Wang said.

For her part, Odobescu said Romania is committed to promoting cooperation, strengthening economic and trade ties with China and hopes to increase agricultural exports to the Asian country.

Romania stands ready to facilitate dialogue between Europe and China to properly address trade disputes, she added.

