Chinese Language Day celebrated in Ethiopia to promote cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 10:09, April 20, 2024

People communicate at a United Nations Chinese Language Day event in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 19, 2024.

ADDIS ABABA, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Chinese Language Day was celebrated in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Friday with a call to promote cultural exchanges and mutual understanding through learning different languages.

The day was marked at the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI) under the theme "Chinese language: connecting cultures through the bridge of mutual learning."

The event featured Chinese calligraphy, traditional Chinese music, and acrobatics performed by Ethiopian artists who had been trained in China.

Welcoming the guests at the event, Shen Qinmin, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, said the UN Chinese Language Day is part of the Chinese government's commitment to promoting cultural exchanges, equality, mutual learning, and global civilization.

"An event of such kind will not only promote the all-weather strategic partnership between China and Ethiopia but also enhance mutual understanding and appreciation of each other's languages and cultures among the peoples of the two countries," Shen said

Noting that both China and Ethiopia have ancient civilizations, Shen said such kinds of events will further strengthen unity and solidarity between the Chinese and Ethiopian peoples and governments.

Speaking on the occasion, Biruk Kedir, director-general of TVTI, said the event serves as a platform to showcase the beauty of Ethiopian and Chinese cultures, their long-standing relations, and their ancient civilizations.

Highlighting that language plays an indispensable role in the exchanges of cultures and mutual learning in human civilization, Kedir said the development of the Chinese language in Ethiopia has contributed to enhancing the all-weather strategic partnership between Ethiopia and China as well as the economic benefits of the Chinese language learners in Ethiopia.

"Organizing such a celebration event will definitely deepen our understanding of the Chinese language and culture, and simultaneously promote constructive cooperation between the two countries," Kedir said.

The UN decided to designate April 20 as UN Chinese Language Day in 2010. The date was specifically chosen to honor Cangjie, a mythical figure in China credited with the invention of Chinese characters.

People interact at a United Nations Chinese Language Day event in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 19, 2024.

Biruk Kedir, director-general of the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute, speaks at a United Nations Chinese Language Day event in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 19, 2024.

