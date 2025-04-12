Tunisian students celebrate Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 11:03, April 12, 2025

TUNIS, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The Higher Institute of Languages of Tunis (ISLT) and the Confucius Institute at Carthage University held a series of activities on Friday to celebrate UN Chinese Language Day, observed annually on April 20.

Local Chinese language teachers, students, and enthusiasts of Chinese culture organized talent shows featuring activities such as singing Chinese songs, dancing, martial arts demonstrations, calligraphy, cultural lectures, and Chinese knowledge competitions.

Solmin Tera, a first-year Chinese language student at ISLT, said she chose to study Chinese due to her love for Chinese culture, adding that proficiency in the language could enhance her career prospects.

Hichem Messaoudi, director of ISLT and the Tunisian director of the Confucius Institute at Carthage University, told Xinhua that approximately 300 Tunisian students are currently enrolled in Chinese language programs at ISLT. He emphasized that the Chinese language is increasingly serving as a gateway for Tunisians to broaden their expertise across diverse fields.

Ru Xin, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute, noted that learning Chinese has enabled more Tunisian youth to deepen their understanding of China and global affairs. She highlighted that some students have secured opportunities to study in China or work for Chinese companies, while others have cultivated a passion for Chinese culture through their language studies, becoming ambassadors of cultural exchange between China and Tunisia.

