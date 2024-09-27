China-Tunisia forum spotlights cultural exchanges

September 27, 2024

Scholars from China and Tunisia attend a forum in Tunis, Tunisia, on Sept. 26, 2024. The Chinese-Tunisian Forum on Humanities Exchanges kicked off here on Thursday, focusing on cultural cooperation and exchanges. (Xinhua/Huang Ling)

TUNIS, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-Tunisian Forum on Humanities Exchanges kicked off here on Thursday, focusing on cultural cooperation and exchanges.

During the three-day forum, hundreds of officials, scholars and local students, will discuss topics including the mutual learning between Chinese and Arab civilizations, literary translation, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

"The Carthage University began cultural exchanges with China half a century ago," said Nadia Mzoughi, president of Tunisia's Carthage University, at the opening ceremony.

"Our Higher Institute of Languages of Tunis has been engaged in Chinese teaching for decades and accepts Chinese students who come to study the Arabic language every year," Mzoughi added.

Wan Li, Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia, said that more and more Chinese universities have launched student exchange programs and research cooperation with Tunisian higher education institutions.

Wan added that cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between China and Tunisia in such fields as culture, education, science, technology, and tourism have played an important role in enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the people of the two countries.

Tunisia is among the first Arab and African countries to offer Chinese language majors at its universities. Currently, Chinese language courses are available in 26 high schools across the country, and China is preparing to establish the second Confucius Institute in Tunisia, according to Wan.

He stressed that China is ready to work together with African countries to launch a Cultural Silk Road program as well as an initiative of cooperation on innovation in radio, TV, and audio and visual programs, to promote the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The forum was hosted by Carthage University and the Confucius Institute at the university.

