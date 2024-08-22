Tunisia ready to share cooperation opportunities with China: PM

TUNIS, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Tunisia is willing to share cooperation opportunities in such areas as the economy with China to promote the development of bilateral ties, Tunisian Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri said on Tuesday.

Maddouri made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li in the country's capital Tunis.

Speaking highly of the friendly relationship between the two countries, Maddouri said that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and Tunisian President Kais Saied's recent state visit to China has injected new impetus into the expansion of bilateral relations.

For his part, Wan Li said that China is ready to work with Tunisia to effectively implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen cooperation in various fields, and deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed Tunisia's participation in the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6.

