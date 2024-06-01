China's top legislator meets with Tunisian president

Xinhua) 10:45, June 01, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, met with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and Tunisia have always been good friends who treat each other with sincerity, and good brothers who support each other. China is willing to work with Tunisia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Taking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity, the two sides should make good use of important platforms such as the joint-construction Belt and Road, the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to cultivate new driving forces for bilateral cooperation, Zhao said.

He noted that China and Tunisia are both countries in the Global South, and that they should strengthen their coordination and cooperation on multilateral occasions to promote a more just, equitable global governance system.

Zhao said China's NPC is willing to enhance exchange and cooperation with the legislature of Tunisia to provide legal guarantees for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries and facilitate deepened bilateral relations.

Saied said that Tunisia has the unwavering will to develop friendly relations with China. Tunisia adheres to the one-China principle and stands ready to strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, opening broader prospects for bilateral relations.

