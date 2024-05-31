Languages

Archive

Friday, May 31, 2024

Home>>

China, Tunisia establish strategic partnership

(Xinhua) 15:58, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories