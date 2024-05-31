Home>>
China, Tunisia establish strategic partnership
(Xinhua) 15:58, May 31, 2024
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries.
