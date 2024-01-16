Tunisia, China oppose interference in internal affairs under pretext of human rights
Tunisian President Kais Saied (1st R) meets with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (1st L), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Ling)
TUNIS, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday expressed opposition to interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights and democracy.
During their talks here on Monday, Wang said the world today is afflicted with uncertainty and instability as well as rampant unilateralism, power politics and hegemony, said Wang, noting that China opposes the imposition of one's own values, opposes the transformation of other countries according to one's own standards, and opposes the interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights and democracy.
China is willing to strengthen unity and coordination with Tunisia to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, to promote economic globalization featuring equal, orderly global multipolarity and inclusiveness.
Saied said that the history of colonialism cannot be repeated and the world cannot return to unipolar hegemony. Tunisia opposes double standards and interference in other countries' internal affairs under the banner of democracy and human rights.
"The series of important global initiatives proposed by President Xi (Jinping) demonstrate China's cultural heritage and global vision," said Saied, expressing willingness to work with China and other developing countries to safeguard common values of mankind, defend international fairness and justice, and build a community with a shared future.
