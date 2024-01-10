Tunisia to issue stamp on 60th anniversary of ties with China

Xinhua) 10:22, January 10, 2024

TUNIS, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Tunisia will issue a postal stamp on Wednesday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Tunisia, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Tuesday.

The stamp will be available in all post offices across the 24 provinces of the country and on an official website dedicated exclusively to issuing the commemorative stamp.

Since China and Tunisia established diplomatic relations in January 1964, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has been developing and prospering.

The cooperation between the two countries has a long history, especially in the health sector. It dates back to 1973 when Beijing sent the first medical mission team to Tunisia.

Since then, over 1,000 Chinese doctors and specialists have been operating in Tunisia in general surgery, gynecology, obstetrics, radiology, pediatrics, orthopedics, acupuncture, cardiology, and ophthalmology.

In recent years, this strong and fruitful cooperation has been further supported by the exchange of experiences, expertise, and know-how between specialists of the two countries in medical services, health monitoring in some regions of Tunisia, and new medical technological advances.

Cooperation between Tunisia and China also extended to other sectors, including sports, youth, technology, and innovation.

