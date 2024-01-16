Chinese FM hails China-aided diplomatic academy in Tunisia as "new symbol of friendship"

Xinhua) 10:18, January 16, 2024

TUNIS, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday that the newly unveiled International Diplomatic Academy of Tunis, the only diplomatic academy China has helped build in an Arab country, will become a new symbol and platform for China-Tunisia friendship.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the academy in the Tunisian capital that was attended by Tunisian President Kais Saied and Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar.

At the ceremony, Wang also called for efforts to promote the construction of an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all.

