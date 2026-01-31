China to adjust whisky import tariff to 5 pct from Feb 2, 2026

Xinhua) 09:36, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will apply a provisional whisky import tariff of 5 percent starting Feb. 2, 2026, according to an announcement issued by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on Friday.

The provisional tariff is lower than the current most-favored-nation tariff of 10 percent.

