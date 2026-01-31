Home>>
China to adjust whisky import tariff to 5 pct from Feb 2, 2026
(Xinhua) 09:36, January 31, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will apply a provisional whisky import tariff of 5 percent starting Feb. 2, 2026, according to an announcement issued by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on Friday.
The provisional tariff is lower than the current most-favored-nation tariff of 10 percent.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Early cherry blossoms attract birds as spring approaches in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian Province
- Starry sky, aurora observed in NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of Ranwu Lake in SW China's Xizang after snow
- Butterfly orchids in C China's Zhengzhou ready to adorn homes for Spring Festival
Related Stories
- China to apply lower tariff rates on certain imports in 2026
- China firmly opposes U.S. additional tariff on semiconductors from China
- China opposes Mexico's tariff hikes, urges correction of protectionist move: commerce ministry
- The world must reject Trump's tariff wars?
- China, U.S. reach consensus on extending tariff suspension
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.