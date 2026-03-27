China to apply agreed tariff rates to some imports from Republic of the Congo starting April 1

Xinhua) 10:08, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China will from April 1 apply agreed tariff rates to certain imports originating in the Republic of the Congo, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said on Thursday.

This move aims to fulfill tariff reduction commitments under the Early Harvest Arrangement for the Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of the Congo, in accordance with China's tariff law, the commission said.

The measure will further deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation and contribute to the building of a high-level community with a shared future between the two countries, according to the commission.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)